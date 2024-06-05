© 2024 WYSO
Photos: The Oregon District celebrates Pride on Fifth

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published June 5, 2024 at 11:28 AM EDT
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendee at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendee at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendee at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendee at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DJ Ronin Ichi performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DJ Ronin Ichi performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paris Goode performs their opening set at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paris Goode performs their opening set at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paris Goode performs their opening set at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paris Goode performs their opening set at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendee at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendee at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Haven Lawson performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Haven Lawson performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Haven Lawson performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Haven Lawson performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Asche Pooler performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Asche Pooler performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Asche Pooler performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Asche Pooler performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Frozen Feet performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Frozen Feet performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Frozen Feet performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Frozen Feet performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Frozen Feet performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Frozen Feet performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paris Goode performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paris Goode performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paris Goode performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paris Goode performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
On Saturday, June 1, Dayton kicked off Pride month with celebrations around the city. In the Oregon District, local businesses, musicians and community members joined in the celebration with Pride on Fifth.

The event, spearheaded by local nonprofit Dykes of Dayton, featured a festival atmosphere lining Fifth Street as well as a day of free music at Blind Bob's curated and performed by local LGBTQ+ musicians.

WYSO is a proud support of Pride on Fifth and our photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the festivities.

Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt