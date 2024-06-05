Photos: The Oregon District celebrates Pride on Fifth

On Saturday, June 1, Dayton kicked off Pride month with celebrations around the city. In the Oregon District, local businesses, musicians and community members joined in the celebration with Pride on Fifth.

The event, spearheaded by local nonprofit Dykes of Dayton, featured a festival atmosphere lining Fifth Street as well as a day of free music at Blind Bob's curated and performed by local LGBTQ+ musicians.

WYSO is a proud support of Pride on Fifth and our photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the festivities.