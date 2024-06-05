Photos: The Oregon District celebrates Pride on Fifth
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendee at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendee at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
DJ Ronin Ichi performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paris Goode performs their opening set at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paris Goode performs their opening set at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendee at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Haven Lawson performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Haven Lawson performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Asche Pooler performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Asche Pooler performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frozen Feet performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frozen Feet performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frozen Feet performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Abigail Moone performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paris Goode performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paris Goode performs at Pride on 5th on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
On Saturday, June 1, Dayton kicked off Pride month with celebrations around the city. In the Oregon District, local businesses, musicians and community members joined in the celebration with Pride on Fifth.
The event, spearheaded by local nonprofit Dykes of Dayton, featured a festival atmosphere lining Fifth Street as well as a day of free music at Blind Bob's curated and performed by local LGBTQ+ musicians.
WYSO is a proud support of Pride on Fifth and our photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the festivities.