What's Great in Dayton: May 31 - June 6, 2024

Home Grow Expo: The Southwest Ohio Home Grow Expo is a one-stop-shop for all things related to legal cannabis. Featuring over 30 vendors, legal presentations regarding the recent law change, live music, infused yoga classes, and plenty of food and beverage options. It’s at The Brightside tonight, 5 to 9pm.

The Kite Runner live on stage: The Kite Runner is a powerful new play that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Told across two decades and two continents, it is an unforgettable journey of friendship and forgiveness and shows us all that we can be good again. It's onstage at the Victoria Theatre tonight, Saturday, or Sunday.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight, it is McGuffey Lane which is country and Saturday is Lemon Bucket Orkestra which is Balkan/Klezmer/punk.

Tecumseh Land Trust Native Plant Sale: On Saturday right here in Yellow Springs is the Tecumseh Land Trust Native Plant Sale. It's at 4633 Rt 68 North, 9am to noon.

Strawberry Festival: The Troy Strawberry Festival is Saturday and Sunday. This two-day event features a pageant, live entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors, family-friendly activities, and of course tons of delicious strawberry-forward food.

Tour Garden Gems: At this years Garden Gems Tour, you’ll stroll through seven unique gardens, and while it is in two weeks you can get your tickets now.