Photos: Snarls, Jess Lamb and the Factory feat. Siri Imani and Dos.Grandiose perform at the Brightside to support WYSO

On Friday, May 3, 2024 Ohio musicians gathered to perform a benefit show for WYSO at the Brightside in downtown Dayton. Columbus band Snarls headlined the event, which was on the day of their album release for With Love. They were joined onstage by Jess Lamb and the Factory featuring Siri Imani, all from Cincinnati, and Dayton's Dos.Grandiose.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.