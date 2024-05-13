Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.
Photos: Snarls, Jess Lamb and the Factory feat. Siri Imani and Dos.Grandiose perform at the Brightside to support WYSO
1 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-69.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
2 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-1.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
3 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-2.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
4 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-3.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
5 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-4.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
6 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-5.jpg
Juliet Fromholt introduces Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
7 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-6.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
8 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-8.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
9 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-7.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
10 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-12.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
11 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-11.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
12 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-13.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
13 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-14.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
14 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-16.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
15 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-17.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
16 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-19.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
17 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-20.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
18 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-21.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
19 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-23.jpg
Evan Miller introduces Dos.Grandiose at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
20 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-22.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
21 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-24.jpg
Evan Miller introduces Dos.Grandiose at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
22 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-25.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
23 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-26.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
24 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-28.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
25 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-30.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
26 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-32.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
27 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-31.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
28 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-33.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
29 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-35.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
30 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-39.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
31 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-36.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
32 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-38.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
33 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-40.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
34 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-42.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
35 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-47.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
36 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-46.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
37 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-48.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
38 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-49.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
39 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-50.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
40 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-51.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
41 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-53.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
42 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-55.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
43 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-54.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
44 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-56.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
45 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-59.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
46 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-58.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
47 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-61.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
48 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-63.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
49 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-60.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
50 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-65.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
51 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-64.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
52 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-67.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
53 of 53 — wyso presents snarls-68.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
On Friday, May 3, 2024 Ohio musicians gathered to perform a benefit show for WYSO at the Brightside in downtown Dayton. Columbus band Snarls headlined the event, which was on the day of their album release for With Love. They were joined onstage by Jess Lamb and the Factory featuring Siri Imani, all from Cincinnati, and Dayton's Dos.Grandiose.
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.