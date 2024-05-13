© 2024 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Photos: Snarls, Jess Lamb and the Factory feat. Siri Imani and Dos.Grandiose perform at the Brightside to support WYSO

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published May 13, 2024 at 12:21 PM EDT
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
1 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-69.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
2 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-1.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
3 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-2.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
4 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-3.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
5 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-4.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Juliet Fromholt introduces Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
6 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-5.jpg
Juliet Fromholt introduces Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
7 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-6.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
8 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-8.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
9 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-7.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
10 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-12.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
11 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-11.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
12 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-13.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
13 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-14.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
14 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-16.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
15 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-17.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
16 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-19.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
17 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-20.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
18 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-21.jpg
Jess Lamb and the Factory with Siri Imani performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller introduces Dos.Grandiose at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
19 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-23.jpg
Evan Miller introduces Dos.Grandiose at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
20 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-22.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller introduces Dos.Grandiose at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
21 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-24.jpg
Evan Miller introduces Dos.Grandiose at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
22 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-25.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
23 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-26.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
24 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-28.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
25 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-30.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
26 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-32.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
27 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-31.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
28 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-33.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
29 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-35.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
30 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-39.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
31 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-36.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
32 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-38.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
33 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-40.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
34 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-42.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
35 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-47.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
36 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-46.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
37 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-48.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
38 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-49.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
39 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-50.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
40 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-51.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
41 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-53.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
42 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-55.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
43 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-54.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
44 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-56.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
45 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-59.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
46 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-58.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
47 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-61.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
48 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-63.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
49 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-60.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
50 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-65.jpg
Attendees at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
51 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-64.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
52 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-67.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
53 of 53  — wyso presents snarls-68.jpg
Snarls performs at The Brightside on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

On Friday, May 3, 2024 Ohio musicians gathered to perform a benefit show for WYSO at the Brightside in downtown Dayton. Columbus band Snarls headlined the event, which was on the day of their album release for With Love. They were joined onstage by Jess Lamb and the Factory featuring Siri Imani, all from Cincinnati, and Dayton's Dos.Grandiose.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
