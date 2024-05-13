Hey Dayton! What are your go-to karaoke songs?

You’ve got them, Ohio karaoke warriors. Your trusty arsenal of songs to sing when you grab that microphone and wail like you're playing The Nutter Center or Nationwide Arena in Columbus. There are songs you belt that can win you first place in a contest, a beer, or even a phone number. Every karaoke contender has a collection of tunes that makes them stand out from the competition (perceived and real) and that they love to sing.

My question to you, my Miami Valley fam, is, what are your favorite go-to karaoke songs? The karaoke killers, the casuals…what are your favorite tunes? Is it “Don’t Stop Believin’”? Is it “Friends in Low Places”? Could it be “Purple Rain”? What are your beloved hits?

You can tell me what they are by contacting me at my email addy: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com. If you guys are cool with it, I’ll post your answers in a follow up article.

I can’t wait to see your choices. Something tells me Journey probably made 80% of your songs. Or Bon Jovi. Rock on, Miami Valley.