The War and Treaty, Ruthie Foster and Buffalo Nichols are coming to Dayton for Levitt Pavilion's 2024 concert series

Levitt Pavilion Dayton's 2024 summer concert series will kick off on Thursday, May 30 with a performance from psychedelic soul band Monophonics.

This year's series is made up of 44 free concerts featuring local, national and international artists from a variety of genres. Grammy nominated Americana duo The War and Treaty will perform on August 24 as part of the Levitt National Tour. Other artists include Blues musicians Ruthie Foster and Buffalo Nichols, returning favorite Terrence Simien & the Zydeco Experience and indie band Pom Pom Squad, who will perform as part of the venue's Pride Month Celebration.

Three new Amplified concerts have been added to the lineup as Levitt Pavilion takes over the programming and curation of the City of Dayton's summer music festival series focusing on funk, reggae, and the blues.

All Levitt Pavilion Dayton concerts are free and open to the public. Concerts take place Thursday through Sunday and begin at 7pm unless otherwise noted.

2024 Eichelberger Concert Season at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Thursday, May 30 - Monophonics

Friday, May 31 - McGuffey Lane (Gem Series Opener: Eleyet McConnell)

Saturday, June 1 - Lemon Bucket Orkestra

Thursday, June 6 - Motherfolk (Gem Series Opener: Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs)

Friday, June 7 - Jordy Searcy

Saturday, June 8 - Pride Month Celebration ft. Pom Pom Squad (Gem Series Opener: Kyleen Downes)

Thursday, June 13 - Huntertones

Friday, June 14 - Kazha (Gem Series Opener: Somersault)

Saturday, June 15 - Juneteenth Concert w/ E.U. featuring Sugar Bear **special 5:30pm start time**

Thursday, June 20 - Wildermiss (Gem Series Opener: Smug Brothers)

Friday, June 21 - Mike Wade & The Nasty NATI Brass Band

Saturday, June 22 - Reverend Horton Heat (Gem Series Opener: Kyle Eldridge & the Kentucky Cowhands)

Thursday, June 27 - Chapel Hart

Friday, June 28 - The Vindys

Saturday, June 29 - Shamarr Allen (Gem Series Opener: The OG Players)

Friday, July 5 - OKAN

Saturday, July 6 - Ron Artis II

Thursday, July 11 - Lauren Anderson

Friday, July 12 - Nikki Hill (Gem Series Opener: The Café Unit)

Saturday, July 13 - Alexander Star & the Golden People (Gem Series Opener: Signature Levitt Summer Camp Showcase)

Thursday, July 18 - Buffalo Nichols

Friday, July 19 - Terrence Simien & the Zydeco Experience

Saturday, July 20 - Blues Amplified ft. Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos (Gem Series Openers: DJ Oscar | Eric Jerardi | Westside Players) **special 5:30pm start time**

Thursday, August 1 - J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band)

Friday, August 2 - Jesse "JT Jazz" Thompson

Saturday, August 3 - Scythian

Thursday, August 8 - Ruthie Foster

Friday, August 9 - Blair Crimmins & the Hookers

Saturday, August 10 - World Indigenous Day Celebration ft. Digging Roots (Opener: Topknot)

Thursday, August 15 - Alanna Royale

Friday, August 16 - Toubab Krewe

Saturday, August 17 - Funk Amplified ft. Slapbak (Gem Series Openers: DJ SKNO | Freakquency | MojoFlo) **special 5:30pm start time**

Thursday, August 22 - Cool, Cool, Cool

Friday, August 23 - Cole Chaney (Gem Series Opener: Josh Webb & the Home Sown Band)

Saturday, August 24 - Levitt National Tour presents: The War and Treaty

Thursday, August 29 - Tonya Baker

Friday, August 30 - Jennifer Hartswick

Saturday, August 31 - Reggae Amplified ft. Wailing Souls (Gem Series Openers: DJ SKNO | Seefari | Jah Soul) **special 5:30pm start time**

Thursday, September 5 - Light in the City ft. Building 429 (Gem Series Opener: Melody Baccus)

Friday, September 6 - Sweet Lizzy Project (Gem Series Opener: Yuppie)

Saturday, September 7 - Hot Toddies Jazz Band

Thursday, September 12: Sierra Green & the Giants (Gem Series Opener: Joe Waters & The Back Porch Band)

Saturday, September 13 - Kick off to Hispanic Heritage Month ft. The Iguanas

Saturday, September 14 - Honoring Our Veterans concert: Headliner TBD (Gem Series Opener: Guitars4Heroes)