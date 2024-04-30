Seeking your favorite summertime songs

I wrote an article about this subject last year. The thing is, I didn’t ask you guys this question: What is your favorite summertime song, Miami Valley?

Which song (or songs) get (or got) you charged for the summer? Which tunes get you ready to enjoy the warm weather? Do you have a few rap music bops that you dance to? Are there some country cuts that make you take the top off your car? You got a few rock songs that move you? How about some R&B singles that make you boogie?

I’m betting most of you have at least one favorite summer banger that you love. Whatever those songs are, let me know. You can send your pick or picks to my e-addy: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com. I’ll then (if you’re cool with it) post your answers in a follow up article. Until then, get in the gym, get those tans, and get ready for the best season, the summer.