Photos: Mike Collino and Stravaig make sound manipulation take center stage at The Outside Presents

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published April 18, 2024 at 10:09 AM EDT
Mike Collino performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Evan Miller introduces Stravaig at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Evan Miller introduces Stravaig at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Evan Miller interviews Stravaig on stage at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Evan Miller interviews Stravaig on stage at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Stravaig performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Stravaig performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Stravaig performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Stravaig performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Stravaig performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Stravaig performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Stravaig performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Stravaig performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Stravaig performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Stravaig performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Evan Miller interviews Mike Collino on stage at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Evan Miller interviews Mike Collino on stage at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino performs at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino answers attendee questions about his tape recorders at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Mike Collino answers attendee questions about his tape recorders at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Outside Presents concerts series continued on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The free series aims to connect local audiences with experimental music artists from around the Midwest. The series is presented by WYSO's experimental music show, The Outside, and is curated by host and assistant music director Evan Miller.

The concert took place at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College and featured Detroit tape manipulator/multi-instrumentalist and Alien Passengers label head Mike Collino and Stravaig, a new duo of Dayton underground mainstay/Skeleton Dust Records head Luke Tandy and Cincinnati noisemaker Joe Wang.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.
Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
