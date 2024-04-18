Photos: Mike Collino and Stravaig make sound manipulation take center stage at The Outside Presents
The Outside Presents concerts series continued on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The free series aims to connect local audiences with experimental music artists from around the Midwest. The series is presented by WYSO's experimental music show, The Outside, and is curated by host and assistant music director Evan Miller.
The concert took place at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College and featured Detroit tape manipulator/multi-instrumentalist and Alien Passengers label head Mike Collino and Stravaig, a new duo of Dayton underground mainstay/Skeleton Dust Records head Luke Tandy and Cincinnati noisemaker Joe Wang.
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.