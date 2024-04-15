Dayton-based R&B artist A-Lust has a song for you

I love discovering local talent for you guys to experience. I recently became aware of a gentleman from Dayton by way of Cleveland (THE LAAAAAND!!!!) who goes by the name of A-Lust. A-Lust is an R&B singer who, if things work in his favor, has the potential to be a star. He’s got an exceptional voice, he’s charismatic, charming, and handsome. You all know me…I’d much rather show you than tell you about any subject. Check out his vids below.

(NSFW!)

If you're curious about A-Lust after watching his media, you can actually see him live on April 17th at Wholly Grounds in Dayton. The info for his show is below.

If you dig him, support A-Lust and support other Miami Valley talent you love.

Any comments, or info on Ohio artists that you want to share with me, contact me here: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

