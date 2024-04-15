© 2024 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Dayton-based R&B artist A-Lust has a song for you

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published April 15, 2024 at 2:16 PM EDT
contributed

I love discovering local talent for you guys to experience. I recently became aware of a gentleman from Dayton by way of Cleveland (THE LAAAAAND!!!!) who goes by the name of A-Lust. A-Lust is an R&B singer who, if things work in his favor, has the potential to be a star. He’s got an exceptional voice, he’s charismatic, charming, and handsome. You all know me…I’d much rather show you than tell you about any subject. Check out his vids below.

(NSFW!)

If you're curious about A-Lust after watching his media, you can actually see him live on April 17th at Wholly Grounds in Dayton. The info for his show is below.

If you dig him, support A-Lust and support other Miami Valley talent you love.

Any comments, or info on Ohio artists that you want to share with me, contact me here: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
