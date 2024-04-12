© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's Great in Dayton: April 12 - 18, 2024

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published April 12, 2024 at 12:22 PM EDT
close up of a grilled cheese sandwich
Sandy Sarsfield
/
via Flickr Creative Commons
Dayton Grilled Cheese Fest is Friday at Yellow Cab Tavern.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

Dayton Grilled Cheese Fest: Today is the Dayton Grilled Cheese Fest. With tons of vendors serving their take on grilled cheese in addition to their standard menu this will be a foodie event that you will not want to miss! It's at the Yellow Cab Tavern 5 to 9pm.

Explore the hidden parks of Oakwood: There are hidden parks in Oakwood and on Sunday you join a walking tour to see them. You'll hike through Loy Garden, Elizabeth Gardens, and Centennial Park at Houk Stream and learn about the history, nature, and geology of the nearly 2 miles of wooded trails in the heart of Oakwood. Meet at theOakwood History Museum at 2pm.

Clean up the city: The annual Living City Project Citywide Cleanup is next weekend and you can sign up now. Go to: declare.org/livingcityproject

Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives: There's a new six-episode podcast series celebrating the work of women musicians and radio hosts in different stages of WYSO’s history.

Wright at Home: The famous Wright Brothers house, Hawthorn Hill in Oakwood, will be open at the end of April and you will be able to wander all around it at a yearly event called Wright At Home. It typically sells out so now is the best time to get your tickets. Go to: daytonhistory.org
Arts & Culture
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
See stories by Charlie Campbell