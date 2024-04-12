What's Great in Dayton: April 12 - 18, 2024

Dayton Grilled Cheese Fest: Today is the Dayton Grilled Cheese Fest. With tons of vendors serving their take on grilled cheese in addition to their standard menu this will be a foodie event that you will not want to miss! It's at the Yellow Cab Tavern 5 to 9pm.

Explore the hidden parks of Oakwood: There are hidden parks in Oakwood and on Sunday you join a walking tour to see them. You'll hike through Loy Garden, Elizabeth Gardens, and Centennial Park at Houk Stream and learn about the history, nature, and geology of the nearly 2 miles of wooded trails in the heart of Oakwood. Meet at theOakwood History Museum at 2pm.

Clean up the city: The annual Living City Project Citywide Cleanup is next weekend and you can sign up now. Go to: declare.org/livingcityproject

Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives: There's a new six-episode podcast series celebrating the work of women musicians and radio hosts in different stages of WYSO’s history.

Wright at Home: The famous Wright Brothers house, Hawthorn Hill in Oakwood, will be open at the end of April and you will be able to wander all around it at a yearly event called Wright At Home. It typically sells out so now is the best time to get your tickets. Go to: daytonhistory.org