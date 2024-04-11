Party like royalty at The Queen’s Ball this Saturday at Yellow Cab Tavern

This Saturday, April 13, the Ye Olde Yellow Cabaret XXlll - The Queen’s Ballevent goes down at the Yellow Cab Tavern. For information about this party, I spoke to the chief of this shindig. Check out the info below:

Greg Simms Jr: Who runs the show?

Zattana Al-Naseem: I'm the Director of Troupe Roja, Dayton's only multi-award winning Middle Eastern belly dance troupe! I re-branded in 2023 as Gem City Arts & Entertainment, since I host other events in the area as well and own several different entertainment businesses like Troupe Roja and Red Caravan Henna.

Simms: What is this event, and what’s it all about?

Al-Naseem: The Ye Olde Yellow Cabaret (YOYC) events, listed under Gem City Arts & Entertainment, are bi-annual adult variety shows that showcase performances by local and regional artists. They were started by Greg and Cindy Simerlink, who had a passion for the arts and wanted to showcase local talent. Originally, they were steampunk events and were at the Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton--hence the Ye Olde Yellow Cabaret name! When Greg's job took him to NJ, he passed the event to me to carry on. The show this weekend will be our 23rd and it is an honor and a joy to be able to continue the tradition of these bi-annual, themed events!

The YOYC XXIII show is themed "The Queen's Ball" and is inspired by the likes of Bridgerton, Marie Antoinette, and over-the-top aristocratic decadence, in general! Guests can expect to see the Yellow Cab Tavern transformed--there will be a fully decorated stage with professional show lighting, lots of romantic floral swags and hanging wisteria, sequined tablecloths, black and white checkered floor. candelabras, and even a chandelier to immerse them in a world of regal elegance.

Simms: What can partygoers expect at the Ball this Saturday?

Al-Naseem: You can expect to see burlesque, belly dance, fire/flow arts, aerials, drag, bands, a DJ, and more. There is a vendor hall to offer a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, a raffle for prizes donated by the vendors, and even a costume contest! Though dressing up is not mandatory, many guests get into the theme and come in costume! Additionally, the Yellow Cab's resident food truck, The Pizza Bandit, is on hand to serve up their pies and we often have other food trucks like Galactic Flats to feed your face! There is really no other show like it in Dayton!

VIP guests--deemed for this event "The Royal Court"--will be treated to a private show during the VIP hour from 7-8pm. They will be given royal titles as they arrive, will be announced by the MC, and then shown to their reserved seat for the evening. In addition, each will have a special favor for optional interaction with the performers and will receive 3 raffle tickets for a chance to win a prize from one of our vendors. VIP tickets include a drink from the bar and cover admission to the general show when doors open to the public at 8pm. VIP guests will enjoy exclusive performances by burlesque dancers, drag performers, belly dancers, and flow artists.

At 8pm, the doors open to the public for general admission to the regular show, which will be packed with entertainment by burlesque dancers such as Lily Datura, Aurora Maur and Mer Imbri,; belly dancers Troupe Roja & The Rosettes, the band and dancers of Electro Cult Circus, drag performers Stixen Stones, Landon Stripp, Guad Ala Jara, and Kiara Chimera; the dancing and antics of LED flow troupe Mythical Misfits; and finally will dance the night away under the chandelier and wisteria to new music by DJ Pyradigm. There will be a costume contest to crown the "Diamond of the Evening '', who will win a fabulous prize! There will also be 15 different raffle prizes to win, special cocktails from the Yellow Cab bar just for this evening, and tasty treats from vendors Oh Boy Sweets and Monster Baby Donuts, in addition to food from Galactic Flats and Pizza Bandit. This will truly be a feast for the senses!

If folks can't make this show, they can catch the next one on August 3, 2024.