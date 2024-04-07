© 2024 WYSO
Aerosmith’s 1974 album got its wings with help from this rare TV promo

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published April 7, 2024 at 12:11 PM EDT

Ahhhh, the 1970’s. A time when the music industry actually supported and promoted their artists. If an act was liked by their label they got all kinds of media pushes, like the one I’m writing about. Columbia records wanted to get the word out about the then young and up and coming rock band Aerosmith. They did so by dropping a television commercial for the group’s second album, Get Your Wings. Below is the TV ad.

The promotion of the album must’ve worked very well, because Get Your Wings sold three million copies. Columbia would give Aerosmith another television promo for a near future LP soon after this one. Promotion = awareness = sales. Current music execs should take note of that equation.

Did you buy Get Your Wings in 1974? Did you love it? Talk to me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
