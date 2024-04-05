What's Great in Dayton: April 5 - 11, 2024

Comedy at the Plaza: On Saturday two clean comedians are performing sets appropriate appropriate for most ages. It’s at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg at 7pm.

Another brick in the wall: Pink Floyd’s The Wall became the number-one-selling album of the ’70s, and you can experience Saturday at Victoria Theatre at 7:30pm.

UD's Ebony Heritage Singers in concert: The UD Gospel Choir called the Ebony Heritage Singers have wowed audiences for over 30 years. On Saturday they'll perform at the brand-new concert hall Roger Glass Center. Their performance is at 7pm and there is no cost.

I'm Not Leaving: When the Rwandan genocide broke out in 1994 one American chose to stay in the country and risk everything in hope of saving a few lives. A film titled I'M NOT LEAVING tells the story of the genocide against the Tutsi through the eyes of the Wilkens family. This 40-minute documentary will be followed by a discussion. The event is sponsored by the Dayton Council on World Affairs. It’s at The Neon on Sunday at 5pm.

Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives: There's a new six-episode podcast series celebrating the work of women musicians and radio hosts in different stages of WYSO’s history.

Flight of the Lawnchair Man: Flight of the Lawnchair Man is a musical at the Dayton Theatre Guild on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through April 7.

Wright at Home: The famous Wright Brothers house, Hawthorn Hill in Oakwood, will be open at the end of April and you will be able to wander all around it at a yearly event called Wright At Home. It typically sells out so now is the best time to get your tickets. Go to: daytonhistory.org