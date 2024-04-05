© 2024 WYSO
What's Great in Dayton: April 5 - 11, 2024

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:31 PM EDT
It's closing weekend for Dayton Theater Guild's production of Flight of the Lawnchair Man.
Dayton Guild Theater
Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

Comedy at the Plaza: On Saturday two clean comedians are performing sets appropriate appropriate for most ages. It’s at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg at 7pm.

Another brick in the wall: Pink Floyd’s The Wall became the number-one-selling album of the ’70s, and you can experience Saturday at Victoria Theatre at 7:30pm.

UD's Ebony Heritage Singers in concert: The UD Gospel Choir called the Ebony Heritage Singers have wowed audiences for over 30 years. On Saturday they'll perform at the brand-new concert hall Roger Glass Center. Their performance is at 7pm and there is no cost.

I'm Not Leaving: When the Rwandan genocide broke out in 1994 one American chose to stay in the country and risk everything in hope of saving a few lives. A film titled I'M NOT LEAVING tells the story of the genocide against the Tutsi through the eyes of the Wilkens family. This 40-minute documentary will be followed by a discussion. The event is sponsored by the Dayton Council on World Affairs. It’s at The Neon on Sunday at 5pm.

Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives: There's a new six-episode podcast series celebrating the work of women musicians and radio hosts in different stages of WYSO’s history.

Flight of the Lawnchair Man: Flight of the Lawnchair Man is a musical at the Dayton Theatre Guild on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through April 7.

Wright at Home: The famous Wright Brothers house, Hawthorn Hill in Oakwood, will be open at the end of April and you will be able to wander all around it at a yearly event called Wright At Home. It typically sells out so now is the best time to get your tickets. Go to: daytonhistory.org
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
