Men at Work handled business at Hara Arena in 1983

Who can it be now? See what I did there? Heh. Anyhoo, back on August 5, 1983, the Australian rock band Men at Work played a concert at Dayton, Ohio’s Hara Arena. For a short time, Men at Work were a big deal. They dropped two monster hit songs, “Who Can It Be Now?”, and “Down Under”, both of which reached the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. We Gen Xers can remember a time when the band was all over MTV with their music videos.

Below is a recording of the Dayton/Hara Arena concert.

To see the actual setlist of songs that were performed at the concert, read up here.

Did you go to the Men at Work show in 1983? If you did, tell me about it at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

