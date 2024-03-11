Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.
Photos: Freakquency wins the 2024 Dayton Battle of the Bands
1 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-33.jpg
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
2 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-4.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
3 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-3.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
4 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-1.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
5 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-2.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
6 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-5.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
7 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-6.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
8 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-9.jpg
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
9 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-8.jpg
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
10 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-12.jpg
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
11 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-11.jpg
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
12 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-10.jpg
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
13 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-15.jpg
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
14 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-16.jpg
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
15 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-18.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
16 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-19.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
17 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-20.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
18 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-21.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
19 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-22.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
20 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-24.jpg
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
21 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-23.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
22 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-25.jpg
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
23 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-28.jpg
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
24 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-31.jpg
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
25 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-29.jpg
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
26 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-30.jpg
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
27 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-34.jpg
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
28 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-35.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
29 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-38.jpg
Austin Wolfe performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
30 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-40.jpg
Austin Wolfe performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
31 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-43.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
32 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-44.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
33 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-45.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
34 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-46.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
35 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-52.jpg
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
36 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-48.jpg
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
37 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-47.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
38 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-50.jpg
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
39 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-53.jpg
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
40 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-55.jpg
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
41 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-59.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
42 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-57.jpg
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
43 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-56.jpg
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
44 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-60.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
45 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-62.jpg
The Bruins performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
46 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-63.jpg
The Bruins performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
47 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-67.jpg
The Bruins performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
48 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-64.jpg
The Bruins performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
49 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-69.jpg
The Bruins performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
50 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-70.jpg
The Bruins performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
51 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-72.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
52 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-73.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
53 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-71.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
54 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-74.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
55 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-75.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
56 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-76.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
57 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-81.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
58 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-82.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
59 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-83.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
60 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-84.jpg
Crowd surfing during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
61 of 61 — battle of the bands finale-86.jpg
Participants of the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The 2024 edition of Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated in a final performance on Saturday, March 9 on the main stage of the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.
Funk fusion band Freakquency won this year's competition with hip-hop/R&B artist MelinaMarie placing second and rock band Sheller placing third. Other finalists included The Shady Pine, The Bruins and Austin Wolfe.
WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Battle of the Bands, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.