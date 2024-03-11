© 2024 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Photos: Freakquency wins the 2024 Dayton Battle of the Bands

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published March 11, 2024 at 4:18 PM EDT
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Shady Pine performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Austin Wolfe performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Austin Wolfe performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
MelinaMarie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Bruins performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Bruins performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Bruins performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Bruins performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Bruins performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The Bruins performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Crowd surfing during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Participants of the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The 2024 edition of Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated in a final performance on Saturday, March 9 on the main stage of the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.

Funk fusion band Freakquency won this year's competition with hip-hop/R&B artist MelinaMarie placing second and rock band Sheller placing third. Other finalists included The Shady Pine, The Bruins and Austin Wolfe.

WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Battle of the Bands, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.
Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
