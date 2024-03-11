Photos: Freakquency wins the 2024 Dayton Battle of the Bands

The 2024 edition of Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated in a final performance on Saturday, March 9 on the main stage of the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.

Funk fusion band Freakquency won this year's competition with hip-hop/R&B artist MelinaMarie placing second and rock band Sheller placing third. Other finalists included The Shady Pine, The Bruins and Austin Wolfe.

WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Battle of the Bands, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.