'Let poetry be what I want it to be,' Springfield teens share their art

Note from the producer: Today, we showcase student poets from the School of Innovation in Springfield. Their poetry is tender, troubled, heartbreaking, and sometimes silly. You will also hear the students reflect on their creative process and tell you what their poems are really about. And just a warning: some of the poems you're about to read discuss serious topics such as grief, racism, and gun violence and also use adult language.

Hannah Mills: I write poetry because it's a form of expression. I like expressing myself through writing because I really like writing. So, just as one might like to draw. I like writing. I've always written. I've always been writing, but I never chose creative writing.

Beth Dixon / Contributed Hannah Mills writing poetry at the Springfield Museum of Art

I had done poetry, but it wasn't my thing. Then I realized poetry doesn't always have to rhyme and have the same words or sound the same. Poetry can be whatever you honestly want it to be.

I enjoy letting myself write and let poetry be what I want it to be.

Untitled by hannah mills



my words need a break

a place to escape



i look at a paper as one looks to an exit sign

it glows red

it catches the eye



it guides me to my escape

my escape from emotions



the place where a pen doesn't just

bleed ink

but bleeds reaction



the sensation of my unheard emotions

pouring out of me

like rain from the sky

Omaria Ali: My poem is about being biracial and how the diversity in today's society can impact not just a young woman like me but anybody that's young and feels out of place.

I don't think that it affects me as much because I know that I fit in, but I feel like other kids feel like they'll never fit in. And I think that sometimes all they need to do is hear a poem like this and to understand that you will fit in. There are people like them.

I'll Find My Space By Omaria Ali



I'm light, but l'm not light bright

I'm dark, but ain't no starry night



I ain't no sunset either

No sunrise or moonshine

No carefully defined confine

Just the middle child of race



Now,

Let me give you a day in the

Life of an unknown color



Yeah I'm white, but I'm still black.

my sentence still labeled for life

Crime committed?

None, but being black just gives it away.

If not 3/4ths then I guess l'm just half human



So tell me why I can't say (expletive)..

I'm too white to use slang to proper to say,

"Gang gang"

(Ain't nobody sayin' that, by the way.)



How am I supposed to speak

if I don't know what to say?

If language chooses culture

Then words must choose my color, right?



Nah, color just an illusion

we all equal.



Do y'all hear yourselves ?

words are blind too



in this world I'm forced to choose



In a world that wants me to choose,

I refuse to be confined by the views.

I am the bridge between two worlds,



Embracing my uniqueness with ease.

No labels can define my worth,

For I am a masterpiece since birth.



Now, Let me help you break down the walls,

And celebrate the diversity

that only beauty installs.



I'll find my voice, my symphony.

Amidst the noise,

I know I'll find my harmony.



But can you?

Can you help me fit in

To make sure I'm comfortable

In my own skin



Can you tell me,

"There's no need to pick a side or place"



I'm the full story, not just a pretty face.

A blend, a mix, a soul's embrace, and

With every shade,

I'm sure I'll find my space.

These poems and interviews were recorded in the library at the School of Innovation in Springfield. Special thanks to Beth Dixon from Wellspring and Kathy Lee, the principal at the School of Innovation.