What's Great in Dayton: March 1 - 7, 2024

Micro machines flying high: See fast flying micro machines as pilots maneuver their drones over, under, around and through the aircraft during micro drone races that take place in the USAF museum. You’ll be able to both watch the race as well as from a large screen that will show the drones’ perspective. It's this weekend, 10am to 3pm.

A Racial Wealth Gap Simulation: A Racial Wealth Gap Simulation is an engaging experience to help understand race-based policies and how they impact us today. You walk through historical and contemporary government policies that have led to racial disparities in America. This is at the International Peace Museum on Saturday, 2 to 4pm and there is no cost.

A fish fry for the future stars of Dayton: The Annual Fish Fry for the Ann Moore Szabo Scholarship Fund & Future Stars of Dayton is Saturday. Go to the DECA Prep Activity Center at 320 Homewood Avenue and the fun starts at 6pm.

Fairy Tales on Ice: On Saturday evening you can take a magical journey with Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinkerbell, and all their friends to Neverland. It's Peter Pan from Fairy Tales on Ice at Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy at 7pm.

Chamber music at DAI: On Sunday afternoon the first chamber concert of the season features Jean Sibelius and Edvard Grieg and highlights their most influential works. It’s at the Dayton Art Institute at 2pm.

Along the Silk Road: You can enjoy choral music from Asia and The Middle East with the Bach Society of Dayton Chorus. It’s Sunday, 4pm at the Kettering Adventist Church.

MetroParks Trails Challenge: The MetroParks Trails Challenge is packed with hiking, walking, cycling, paddling, mountain biking, and horseback riding adventures. Explore a variety of trails — on your own schedule — for a chance to win prizes. It is now available and the challenge goes on through October 31.