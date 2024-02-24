Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: Blondie’s cool TV spot for ‘Autoamerican’

The legendary pop-punk band Blondie’s most popular album was 1980’s “Autoamerican”. The 1980 LP sold one million records and spawned two hit singles that would top the pop charts, The Tide Is High and Rapture. If you’re a geezer like me, you remember that Rapture was the first song with a rap verse to hit the top of Billboard’s Top 40 chart.

Like all hit albums (or potential hit albums) from superstar artists, “Autoamerican” got a television commercial. You can check it out below.

How cool was that? About as cool as Blondie was/is, and that’s super cool.

