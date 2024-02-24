© 2024 WYSO
Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: Blondie’s cool TV spot for ‘Autoamerican’

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published February 24, 2024 at 1:01 PM EST

The legendary pop-punk band Blondie’s most popular album was 1980’s “Autoamerican”. The 1980 LP sold one million records and spawned two hit singles that would top the pop charts, The Tide Is High and Rapture. If you’re a geezer like me, you remember that Rapture was the first song with a rap verse to hit the top of Billboard’s Top 40 chart.

Like all hit albums (or potential hit albums) from superstar artists, “Autoamerican” got a television commercial. You can check it out below.

How cool was that? About as cool as Blondie was/is, and that’s super cool.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
