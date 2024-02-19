Awesome Black History: Black dancing electrifies the world

There’s no way around it. Black dancing and dances have had a seismic impact on American culture, from the nightclub to your local gym. When you bob your head in a work meeting, or bop while you're waiting in line to get your coffee in the morning, that was probably influenced by a dance move you saw in a music video...that was informed by an African American dance form. The Black influence on American dancing is profound. It’s on a molecular level.

Below are a selection of videos that show the history of African American dance evolutions and the best and most important practitioners of them. Some of these videos you’ll recognize, and some you may not. A few of the people in the vids you’ll definitely know, and their performances may put a smile on your face or make you wanna dance.

Just don’t get caught doing a split at work. That could be awkward.