What's Great in Dayton: February 16 - 22, 2024

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published February 16, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 will screen this weekend at The Neon.
Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

Swan Lake: Swan Lake is the doomed love story of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette. A captivating tale of magic deception and heartbreak. This ballet is tonight, Saturday & Sunday at The Schuster Center.

In Modern Moves: You can also see DCDC showcasing their remarkable 55-year journey. It’s In Modern Moves on Saturday and Sunday at the Victoria Theatre.

BLACK POWER MIXTAPE 1965-1975: See history during the 60’s and 70’s with anti-war and black power movements. It's the Junior Leaguers Club of Dayton's annual scholarship fundraiser. Go to The Neon Saturday at noon.

Popovich Pet Theater: On Sunday up in Troy is the Popovich Pet Theater. A unique blend of comedy, juggling, and performing pets for an afternoon of family fun. This entourage consists of world-class jugglers, over 30 performing pets including house cats and dogs (all rescued from animal shelters) geese, white doves, and parrots. It's at Arbogast Performing Arts Center; 3pm.

2024 MetroParks Trails Challenge: The 2024 MetroParks Trails Challenge is packed with hiking, walking, cycling, paddling, mountain biking, and horseback riding adventures. Explore a variety of trails — on your own schedule — for a chance to win prizes. It is now available and the challenge goes on through October 31.

In Their Footsteps: The International Peace Museum has a new exhibit called “In Their Footsteps.” It shows the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King.

Seeking Young Talent: The 2024 Young Talent Search is now open. This search is for all classical musicians and vocalists 18 and younger.
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
