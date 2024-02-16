What's Great in Dayton: February 16 - 22, 2024

Swan Lake: Swan Lake is the doomed love story of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette. A captivating tale of magic deception and heartbreak. This ballet is tonight, Saturday & Sunday at The Schuster Center.

In Modern Moves: You can also see DCDC showcasing their remarkable 55-year journey. It’s In Modern Moves on Saturday and Sunday at the Victoria Theatre.

BLACK POWER MIXTAPE 1965-1975: See history during the 60’s and 70’s with anti-war and black power movements. It's the Junior Leaguers Club of Dayton's annual scholarship fundraiser. Go to The Neon Saturday at noon.

Popovich Pet Theater: On Sunday up in Troy is the Popovich Pet Theater. A unique blend of comedy, juggling, and performing pets for an afternoon of family fun. This entourage consists of world-class jugglers, over 30 performing pets including house cats and dogs (all rescued from animal shelters) geese, white doves, and parrots. It's at Arbogast Performing Arts Center; 3pm.

2024 MetroParks Trails Challenge: The 2024 MetroParks Trails Challenge is packed with hiking, walking, cycling, paddling, mountain biking, and horseback riding adventures. Explore a variety of trails — on your own schedule — for a chance to win prizes. It is now available and the challenge goes on through October 31.

In Their Footsteps: The International Peace Museum has a new exhibit called “In Their Footsteps.” It shows the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King.

Seeking Young Talent: The 2024 Young Talent Search is now open. This search is for all classical musicians and vocalists 18 and younger.