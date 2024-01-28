© 2024 WYSO
Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: Prince and ‘Under the Cherry Moon’

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published January 28, 2024 at 4:45 PM EST

Back in the summer of 1986, Prince’s then upcoming film Under the Cherry Moon was highly anticipated, since it was dropping just two years after his first film, the mega-smash and classic Purple Rain. Also, Prince being one of the biggest stars in the world at the time didn't hurt.

In early ‘86, Warner Bros. dropped the trailer for Moon:

To build even greater anticipation for the movie, MTV threw a contest for the movie. Whoever won it would have Moon premier in their city…the world premier. 

Under the Cherry Moon flopped at the box office. However, the happy ending was had by Lisa Barber, the young woman who won the MTV contest. Under the Cherry Moon had its premier in Sheridan, Wyoming, where Barber lived. The night was a special one for her. So much so that her story will be a movie soon.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.