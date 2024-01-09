Miami Valley Music Talent: Resonant Echo

If you dig old school hard rock, Resonant Echo is the rock band for you. This Dayton, Ohio based four man unit makes good ol’ fashioned aggro-music that’s also very catchy…the group’s pop punk DNA is evident. As far as the collective’s origins, they tell it like this:

“Resonant Echo is a four-piece original rock band from Dayton, Ohio who formed in 2021 from the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Created from a group of local musicians who found each other through a simple social media ad, Resonant Echo was birthed out of the result of grief, anxiety and tragedy resulting from the still-raging pandemic. As the world was locked down, the foursome sat masked-up in a basement developing hard hitting songs that reflected love, loss and rage of the current health and political climate. The band includes former members of the bands Farewell to Reason, Mutiny, and Element Earth.”

