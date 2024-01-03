© 2024 WYSO
Soundtracking the Cinema: The Bodyguard

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published January 3, 2024 at 10:19 AM EST

Why did The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album vaporize the world when it dropped on November 17, 1992? Why did the album stay at number one on Billboard’s 200 chart for 20 non-consecutive weeks?! Why did the soundtrack sell 18 million copies? Why is “The Bodyguard" the best selling movie soundtrack of all time and the biggest selling album by a woman?

It was because of this…

And this…

…and this.

Once upon a time, Whitney Houston(the co-star of the movie and the main artist of the soundtrack) was magic. She enchanted us any time she did anything, and this soundtrack proves it. America lived with The Bodyguard in 1992 and well after that…the soundtrack’s popularity lasted longer than the film’s. The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album is a bittersweet reminder of how regal and gifted Houston once was.

Long live Whitney Elizabeth Houston.

What are your soundtrack faves? Let me know at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
