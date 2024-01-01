Soundtracking the Cinema: A Star Is Born (2018)

The 2018 version of A Star Is Born not only gave us a new classic movie, but also one of the most recent hit soundtracks of the last few years. The A Star Is Born soundtrack became a hit soon after it dropped on October 5, 2018. The album’s lead single, “Shallow” (performed by the film's stars, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), would become a smash in its own right. The Star album has sold six million copies worldwide, and the single “Shallow” has sold over ten million units across the globe. Both the soundtrack and the album topped their respective (album and single) Billboard charts (reaching the number one spots).

One of the reasons this soundtrack is so loved by people was…”Shallow” is a great song.

“Shallow” also gave us a fantastic moment at the 2019 Oscars. Really an all-timer.

Ok. There was a second awesome moment.

A Star Is Born is a movie soundtrack that’s become a recent favorite of many and a new classic. If you have a favorite movie soundtrack of your own that you love, tell me what it is via email at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.