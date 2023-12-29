Greg's Playlist: Work It!

Below are a collection of songs for the Best Work Playlist of All Time. If you have your own selection of tunes for an ultimate songs about jobs list, email me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com. These songs not only talk about having jobs, but why we have them. Check ‘em out, and try not to sing along too loudly…you’re still at work.

Dolly Parton- “9 to 5”

This is arguably the best song made about working in the last 50 years. When that supernatural hook hits, everybody sings along. What’s so fascinating about this single is Dolly created a song that’s cynical and angry, but also strangely festive. This cut is a modern miracle.

Donna Summer- "She Works Hard For The Money"

A great ode to single working women. This is also a fantastic song and Donna Summer’s last big hit. Also, it was a real MTV staple in 1983.

Rick Ross- "Hustlin"

(This version of the song is NSFW) The spirit of Rick Ross’s first hit is what matters. And the vibe of this song is achieving goals via work. I’m guessing more people have "Hustlin’" in their work playlists that we realize.

The Silhouettes- “Get A Job”

Hey, ya’ gotta get a job to be a part of the workforce. This classic ditty is all about the frustration of finding a gig when the economy isn’t the best. That’s a job in itself.

Harry Belafonte- “Banana Boat (Day-O)

If "9 To 5" is the champ of work songs, Belafonte’s "Banana Boat" is the number one contender. This classic has become more transcendent every decade that passes. Check out its impact here. It’s also a blistering account of days of hard labor. “Daylight come and we want to go home” is a cry of despair…the magic of Belafonte blunts the impact of that message, to a point.

The Beatles- “A Hard Day’s Night”

Besides earning a living, the best thing about having a job is coming home to someone who loves you when the job is over. This classic cut is all about the sensual rewards of bringing home the bacon. Not all occupational rewards are financial.

