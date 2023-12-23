Flashback Jams: Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney dominate in 1983 with “Say Say Say”

The duo’s megahit single shot to number one 40 years ago this week on December 10, 1983. It then stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six weeks. Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney teamed up to create this single for McCartney’s 1983 album Tug of War. The single being co-created by McCartney and the legendary Beatles producer George Martin certainly played a part in the success of "Say Say Say," but I’m betting having Jackson co-write and sing on the song while his Thriller album was vaporizing the world played the biggest part of Say’s explosion.

And we all loved the song’s video when it dropped.

This wasn’t the first time these two titans worked together. Thriller’s lead single was the McCartney assisted "The Girl Is Mine."

Sadly, the good times wouldn’t last between the two men. Jackson would soon buy the Beatles song catalog, which didn’t go over very well with McCartney, since…he was a Beatle and wrote many of their hit songs. But, for a few years in the early 80’s, these dudes made real magic together.