Miami Valley Music Talent: Allison Road

If I were a country music label A&R, I’d call my bosses up and tell them we’ve got the genre’s next great act, and I’m signing them today. Springfield, Ohio’s Allison Road is a band that’s more than ready for the big time.

Allison Road’s country/pop sound is ready-made for modern country (and typical pop) radio, and they are fronted by the dazzling vocals of Alli Sarven. You can check them out yourself below:

You can find out more about the band here. If you’re a Miami Valley country fan, you should support Allison Road. If you aren’t a country fan, you should consider supporting these guys, because true talent surpasses genres. Everybody’s going to be talking about Allison Road really, really soon.