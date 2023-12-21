© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: Allison Road

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published December 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST
contributed

If I were a country music label A&R, I’d call my bosses up and tell them we’ve got the genre’s next great act, and I’m signing them today. Springfield, Ohio’s Allison Road is a band that’s more than ready for the big time.

Allison Road’s country/pop sound is ready-made for modern country (and typical pop) radio, and they are fronted by the dazzling vocals of Alli Sarven. You can check them out yourself below:

You can find out more about the band here. If you’re a Miami Valley country fan, you should support Allison Road. If you aren’t a country fan, you should consider supporting these guys, because true talent surpasses genres. Everybody’s going to be talking about Allison Road really, really soon.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.