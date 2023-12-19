Flashback Jams: “Again” climbed to number 1 on the pop charts 30 years ago

Janet Jackson has had her share of pop hits and a few number one singles. Thirty years ago, her song "Again" reached the top spot on Billboardmagazine’s Hot 100 chart the week of December 11, 1993 after debuting on the chart back in October.

It stayed in that slot for two weeks and had the longest overall top ten run of Janet Jackson's singles. In addition to the pop charts, the song did well on the Adult Contemporary and Hot R&B charts here in the U.S.

"Again" was featured not only on Jackson’s 1993 Janet album, but also the soundtrack to the film Poetic Justice. If you’re a true Gen Xer, you probably bought both albums. This song was and is most certainly a Jam, and you can relive the magic of "Again" by clicking on its video below.