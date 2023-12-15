Greg's Playlist: Get happy!

You know the drill. Below are a group of songs that were curated for a particular theme. This time around, it's happy songs, the songs that were created to make you feel good, smile, and dance without a care in the world. Songs like these may not be the coolest tunes in the world, but sometimes, even the most complicated of us need to bop our heads and boogie in our office chairs with a grin.

If you have your own set of happy tunes that get you in a great mood, let me know by dropping me a line at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

Katrina & The Waves - "Walking on Sunshine"

You have to be an actual cadaver to not bop around your desk at work when you hear "Walking on Sunshine." If this song was named by Congress “The Official Song About Happiness That Will Make You Happy While Listening To It,” I wouldn’t be shocked.

The Black Eyed Peas - "I Gotta Feeling"

When The Peas dropped this massive single in 2009, America was in the throws of a crippling financial recession. And wouldn’t you know, "I Gotta Feeling" did make the country feel better during the crisis. Great music helps you get through crap…and "Feeling" did so with flying colors.

Bobby McFerrin - "Don't Worry Be Happy"

Love or hate "Don’t Worry Be Happy," it had the world in a chokehold in 1988. When McFerrin gets going in the first few seconds of the song, it does something to your brain. Admit it…you at least still chuckle when you hear this cut.

Ice Cube - "It Was a Good Day"

Not only is "It Was a Good Day" one of the best feel-good songs of all time, it’s one of Ice Cube’s best singles. It’s also one of those songs that more people than you realize love. Don’t be surprised if you hear this on the radio, and someone unexpected is rhyming the song along with you.

Pitbull and Ne-Yo - "Time Of Our Lives"

Hey, sometimes, ya’ gotta party the blues away. Boogying at a nightclub or knocking back beers at a bar can take the pain (of life) away. You may be facing doom the next day, but a great night can make you forget your cares for just a few hours, and that’s OK. "Time of Our Lives" expresses this perfectly.

Bob Marley - "Everything's Gonna Be Alright"

This is arguably the GOAT happy song. For decades, this cut has been getting people through the darkest times of their lives. "Everything’s Gonna Be Alright" is an essential song to listen to when dealing with a crisis.

Lionel Richie - "All Night Long (All Night)"

Silly. Fun. Brilliant. These three words describe 'All Night Long" to a T. Lionel Richie’s ode to global unity (and pop chart dominance) compels you to dance, and/or sing along. Not only is it a great happy song, but it’s a fantastic pop song.

