Flashback Jams: 'Hey Ya!' went to number 1 on the pop charts 20 years ago.

Years ago, 20 years to be exact, you couldn’t get away from Outkast’s super-hit Hey Ya! It was such a smash that it eventually made its way to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart December 13, 2003...where it spent an absurd nine weeks at number one.

"Hey Ya!" first hit the North American charts in 2003 starting at number 57 on the Billboard Hot 100 alongside its sister single from Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, "The Way You Move" which was number 25 at the time. It did well across a variety of radio formats crossing over from hip-hop and R&B stations all the way to the modern rock airwaves. Andre 3000 even performed the song at The 2004 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards where it won the award for Favorite Song.

Most people would agree that Hey Ya! Is indeed a Jam. And they would be right. It’s still a song that gets the party started and hypes people up at sports stadiums across the country. Twenty years later, the fellas from The ATL are still making us shake it like a Polaroid picture, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.