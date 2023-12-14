© 2023 WYSO
Tiny Stacks will be back in 2024. Learn how you can get loud in the library

By Juliet Fromholt
Published December 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST
Amber Hargett performs at the Kettering-Moraine branch of Dayton Metro Library as part of the 2023 Tiny Stacks series.
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
Amber Hargett performs at the Kettering-Moraine branch of Dayton Metro Library as part of the 2023 Tiny Stacks series.

Have you ever wanted to get loud in the library? Dayton Metro Library wants to encourage this with its Tiny Stacks concert series inspired in part by NPR's Tiny Desk series.

A partnership between the library, WYSO and the International College of Broadcasting, Tiny Stacks is concert series that invites local artists of a variety of genres and styles to perform in unconventional spaces in Dayton Metro Library branches.

2024 marks the series' third year and will feature performances at five library branches:

  • Thursday, May 16: Electra C. Doren Branch
  • Thursday, June 20: Miamisburg Branch
  • Tuesday, August 8: Brookville Branch
  • Thursday, September 12: Wilmington Stroop Branch
  • Friday, October 24: Huber Heights Branch

All performances begin at 6pm and are free and open to the public thanks to the support of Friends of Dayton Metro Library.
Artist applications will be open January 3 - 31. Visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/TinyStacks for more information on how to apply.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
