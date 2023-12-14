Tiny Stacks will be back in 2024. Learn how you can get loud in the library

Have you ever wanted to get loud in the library? Dayton Metro Library wants to encourage this with its Tiny Stacks concert series inspired in part by NPR's Tiny Desk series.

A partnership between the library, WYSO and the International College of Broadcasting, Tiny Stacks is concert series that invites local artists of a variety of genres and styles to perform in unconventional spaces in Dayton Metro Library branches.

2024 marks the series' third year and will feature performances at five library branches:



Thursday, May 16: Electra C. Doren Branch

Thursday, June 20: Miamisburg Branch

Tuesday, August 8: Brookville Branch

Thursday, September 12: Wilmington Stroop Branch

Friday, October 24: Huber Heights Branch

All performances begin at 6pm and are free and open to the public thanks to the support of Friends of Dayton Metro Library.

Artist applications will be open January 3 - 31. Visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/TinyStacks for more information on how to apply.