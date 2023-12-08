Greg's Playlist: Celebrate your weekend in song

Here’s a list of the best songs to celebrate your weekend with. These are the cuts that will get you primed to party for the next few days. Some of these singles you may know, and some may be new to you. All of them are meant to be enjoyed while you enjoy your weekend. If you have your own favorite weekend song, let me know at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

Loverboy -Working for the Weekend. These Canadian rockers created a cut that’s become a weekend standard. It’s almost like the weekend doesn’t start until you hear this playing from somewhere.

Johnny Kemp- Just Got Paid. The late, great Johnny Kemp dropped this classic ode to Friday partying in 1988, and it’s become a post-work anthem ever since. This Teddy Riley (and Keith Sweat written) produced gem still explodes out of speakers and vaporizes dance floors after all these years.

Alan Jackson, Jimmy Buffett - It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere. I know that modern country music isn’t really WYSO’s jam. But this clever ode to watching the clock made by Alan Jackson and the late legend Jimmy Buffett became such a smash in 2003 that its title entered America’s lexicon as the song reigned on Billboard’s country charts. I don’t care about what demo you belong to…everybody’s muttered this song’s title at least once in the past 20 years.

De La Soul - A Roller Skating Jam Named “Saturdays”. This is for the hip-hop heads. This classic can always get a dance floor poppin’. Especially Gen X rap fans. A fantastic celebration of Saturdays and roller skating culture from an all time, massively important rap group.

Sam Cooke - Another Saturday Night. Not everyone has wild and fun weekends. Some people have less than stellar ones, or just flat out bad weekends. For single people, meeting potential partners can be a struggle. Cooke’s humorous Saturday Night is a story that many of us can relate to. Sometimes, weekend nights can be disasters.