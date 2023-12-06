New from the Eichelberger Center: Studio Visit premieres on December 14th

Studio Visit is a series on WYSO about contemporary artists in the Miami Valley and the concepts that inspire the work they make.

For the third season, I will focus on artists who regularly work together as collaborators, or alternately, who have creative partners in their families who influence or participate in making art.

The artists featured will use a variety of media, from photography to sculpture. Each segment will feature a pair of artist collaborators and will include a brief biography, a sound-rich scene of a visit to their studio, and an interview with them about their work and how they connect creatively.

In the season premiere, I visit Leesa Haapapuro, who is working on a project at the Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering to share ancient Illuminated Manuscript techniques with community artists.

Tune in to 91.3 WYSO next Thursday, November 14 at 5:44 pm EST to hear the premiere. You will also be able to stream the story here on our website.

Studio Visit is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.