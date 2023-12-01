What's Great in Dayton: December 1 - 7, 2023

In The Spirit Of... Grace: The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company has a dance and song-filled experience of spirit that rejuvenates and sanctifies. It’s titled In The Spirit Of... Grace at The Victoria Theatre both Saturday and Sunday.

Troy Hayner’s Holiday Open House: Up in Troy is the Troy Hayner’s Holiday Open House. Saturday is Children's Day which is a fun day for the Kids from 1 to 5 pm, and Sunday is Holiday Open House with live music from 1 to 5 pm. troyhayner.org/happenings

Holiday films for kids: There are films for kids in December at the Neon. Saturday's pick is FROZEN. It screens at 11am (doors open at 10:15). Tickets are first-come first-serve.

A Rosewood Holiday: A Rosewood Holiday is back to help you get creative with your holiday shopping. Featuring artists demonstrations, art activities, art exhibitions, and the traditional Soup Bowl Fundraiser there is something for everyone. You’re sure to find the perfect gift among their artist vendors. Saturday 11am to 3pm.

The Dayton Printmakers Cooperative: The Dayton Printmakers Cooperative Print Sale is Saturday. This features hand pulled prints by them at their printshop which is at: 901 N. Keowee Street in Dayton. It’s open 11am to 4pm.

Sweet Sounds of the Holidays: Bells ringing, children singing, and an invitation to raise your voice with the Bach Society of Dayton. It’s Sunday at the Kettering Adventist Church at 4pm.

