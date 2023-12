Photos: The 2023 Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience featured music and community in the great outdoors. See our photos from Saturday

The 2023 Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience presented by Huffy took place October 7 and 8 at the Eastwood MetroPark. The event, which is produced by Fiver Rivers MetroParks, celebrates the outdoors with demonstrations, exhibitions and live music, curated by WYSO.

Saturday's performers included: Joel David Weir, My Brother's Keeper, Freya's Felines, Luv Locz Experiment, and Solistic.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured both days of the event. Look for day two photos later this week here on wyso.org