(Kinda) New Album Reviews: Andrè 3000 - New Blue Sun

I lost my mind when I heard that Andrè 3000, one of the most revered and loved MC’s of all time, was releasing a solo album, and just a few days after I saw the news on November 17th. My mind boggled at the possibilities. What would he talk (rap) about? What would the album sound like? Would he flow over trap beats? Would he have any guest features with other Rap music superstars? I was bursting at the seams.

Until…I got word that 3000’s Ark of the Covenant-level anticipated solo LP would be an instrumental album of Andrè… playing a flute.

Yeah.

Me, being the lifelong Hip-Hop fan that I am, and being an open minded chap to boot, decided that I would give this new album, New Blue Sun, a listen. As a massive admirer of 3000’s since Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik in 1994 I had to, right?

Yeah.

No.

This past Friday, I clicked on the album, and then I clicked on its first single, titled I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time. I listened to the ethereal, blissful melodies of the song, and then I heard a rainstick. Someone…broke out..a rainstick.

I stopped the song, shook my head in disbelief, and bumped Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz’s new Welcome 2 Collegrove LP instead.

Sorry Mr. Benjamin, I am for real. I couldn’t do it.

The Grade: Incomplete.

Teacher’s Note: I’ll follow my favorite artists pretty much anywhere artistically, just not off of a cliff. This LP is a swan dive into the Grand Canyon…with no parachute.

