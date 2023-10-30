Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.
Photos: Songwriters, bands and MCs keep the music flowing on day two of Dayton Music Fest 2023. See our photos from Saturday night
After a successful kick off to the 19th edition of Dayton Music Fest, the music continued on three local stages, Yellow Cab Tavern, Blind Bob's and Trolley Stop, on Saturday, October 21, 2023.
Saturday night performers included: Turtle Island, They Need Machines To Fly?, Sam King + The Suspects, Nick Kizirnis & Kyleen Downes, Human Cannonball, Lung, Abertooth Lincoln, Turboslacker, Duke Of Owls, Us, Today, Dark Backward, Subterranean, Steve Zax, Mike Bankhead, David Berry, Denny Cottle and 1984 Draft.
The festival also marked the return of Poster-Tastic, an exhibition of local gig posters curated by "Gladgirl" Shelly Hulce.
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured both nights of the event. Find photos from Friday night here.