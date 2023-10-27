© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's Great in Dayton: October 27 - November 2, 2023

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published October 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow is this weekend in Grafton Hill
Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow
/
via Facebook
The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow is this weekend in Grafton Hill

Misery on stage: A play titled Misery is how a successful romance novelist is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan” and he wakes up captive in her secluded home. It’s at the PNC Arts Annex this weekend and the next.

Air Sports Demonstrations: On Saturday an exciting day of air sports demonstrations are available. You’ll see formation paramotor flying, hot air balloons, radio-controlled aircraft, and canopy formation parachute jumps. It’s at the USAF Museum 8am to 2pm.

Toulouse Lautrec: The famous artist who made art that explores the cabarets, race tracks, music halls, circuses, cafés, and brothels of bohemian Paris of the late 19th century is Toulouse Lautrec. A display of some his work is at the Dayton Art Institute now through January.

The Hole Belly: A different sculpture to see is The Hole Belly which is a fusion of nature and craftsmanship. Shon Walters, the artist, is a visionary sculptor renowned for his mastery in transforming found and sourced wood into awe-inspiring sculpture. Check it out at the Contemporary Dayton.

The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow: The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is where you see hundreds of individually carved jack-o-lanterns. Go there on Monday or Tuesday 6 to 10pm.

Arts & Culture
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
See stories by Charlie Campbell