What's Great in Dayton: October 27 - November 2, 2023

Misery on stage: A play titled Misery is how a successful romance novelist is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan” and he wakes up captive in her secluded home. It’s at the PNC Arts Annex this weekend and the next.

Air Sports Demonstrations: On Saturday an exciting day of air sports demonstrations are available. You’ll see formation paramotor flying, hot air balloons, radio-controlled aircraft, and canopy formation parachute jumps. It’s at the USAF Museum 8am to 2pm.

Toulouse Lautrec: The famous artist who made art that explores the cabarets, race tracks, music halls, circuses, cafés, and brothels of bohemian Paris of the late 19th century is Toulouse Lautrec. A display of some his work is at the Dayton Art Institute now through January.

The Hole Belly: A different sculpture to see is The Hole Belly which is a fusion of nature and craftsmanship. Shon Walters, the artist, is a visionary sculptor renowned for his mastery in transforming found and sourced wood into awe-inspiring sculpture. Check it out at the Contemporary Dayton.

The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow: The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is where you see hundreds of individually carved jack-o-lanterns. Go there on Monday or Tuesday 6 to 10pm.