Black Violin jumpstarts Fuse to the Music Workshop for Dayton teens

The classically trained hip-hop duo Black Violin will present a workshop at the Dayton Main Library today.

Violinist Kev Marcus and violist Wil Baptiste will speak with young musicians about how they formed their duo and fused classical and hip-hop to create their unique sound. They will teach teens about their creative process and how different music genres can be blended using the violin and viola.

Tanela Hicks, the programming manager at the Dayton Metro Library, say the goal for the workshop "is to give teens an opportunity to interact with both Kev and Wil and learn about their musical path, and understand how they can take some of their own goals and twist it and turn it into something."

Marcus and Baptiste have played together for about twenty years since they met in high school orchestra. They reunited halfway through college and began making beats together. Their first album, Black Violin (Rediscovered), was classical hip-hop album.

Marcus says that this musical fusion worked so well because elements of classical music are in all music.

"I think that there are parallels between classical music, reggae, ska, jazz, R&B, and hip hop because classical is the foundation of music," Marcus said.

Hicks says that Black Violin's music is a great way to get teens interested in classical music because it sounds more modern. It incorporates elements of music that young people are already interested in.

"I really think that teens could relate to that, especially the teens of this day and era that think classical music is boring. They don't understand how it is translated into all the music that they listen to," Hicks said.

Black Violin is currently on The Black Violin Experience Tour. Dayton will be their last stop before they take a short break. During this portion of their tour, they are shooting a documentary that will be released in December. They will work on their upcoming album for the rest of the year. They go back on tour in January.

Despite being busy touring, Black Violin finds time to do a lot of work with kids. They host workshops while on tour and even invite kids to play on stage with them. They are also working on a children's book, which will come out in 2024.

They also started the Black Violin Foundation, which helps provide young musicians access to music programs. In February, the foundation will also begin to give grants to young musicians. These grants will help pay for music programs or private lessons. Information on the grants can be found at the foundation's website.

Kev Marcus says they hope to show kids how to use their talents to create something new.

"If you open your eyes and you find a slightly different way to present that gift that you have to the world, then you will never work a day in your life. That's really the core of Black Violin."