Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: JJ937

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published October 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
contributed

Dayton is a surprisingly fertile breeding ground for exceptional MC’s (rappers). Despite the town being between two cities (Cincinnati and Columbus) that have stronger hip-hop markets, the DYT continues to produce standout spitters. Rapper JJ937 is definitely one to watch.

JJ937 has a combination of having nice natural lyrical flow and easygoing charisma. You can hear it on his songs like his version of Coi Leray’s No More Parties (posted below). You can listen to his other cuts on his YouTube page, which has plenty of songs (JJ937 is a prolific songmaker.)

Much like too many Miami Valley rappers, JJ937 would have a real shot at stardom if he had a ‘machine’ (public relations professionals, connected managers, major record label backing) behind him. The support starts here in our region, so if you dig JJ’s music, you know the drill. Share and support!

Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.