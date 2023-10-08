Miami Valley Music Talent: JJ937

Dayton is a surprisingly fertile breeding ground for exceptional MC’s (rappers). Despite the town being between two cities (Cincinnati and Columbus) that have stronger hip-hop markets, the DYT continues to produce standout spitters. Rapper JJ937 is definitely one to watch.

JJ937 has a combination of having nice natural lyrical flow and easygoing charisma. You can hear it on his songs like his version of Coi Leray’s No More Parties (posted below). You can listen to his other cuts on his YouTube page, which has plenty of songs (JJ937 is a prolific songmaker.)

Much like too many Miami Valley rappers, JJ937 would have a real shot at stardom if he had a ‘machine’ (public relations professionals, connected managers, major record label backing) behind him. The support starts here in our region, so if you dig JJ’s music, you know the drill. Share and support!

