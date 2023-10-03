Miami Valley Music Talent: NexDetour

I could easily have titled this article “Another Dayton Area Best Kept Secret”, because that’s what NexDetour is. This three person a cappella vocal group is really impressive, and they reside right here in Dayton.

The trio is made up of members Jim Brown, Scott Dawson, and Ryan Holway. If you want to learn more about the group and its origins, you can go here. If you want to hear and see them do what they do best, check out their performance videos below.

Impressed? I bet you are. You can also find additional and detailed info about NexDetour here. If you want to check them out live, they have a show on October 7th at this location. There should be no detours for getting the word out about this local group. If anyone deserves massive success, it’s these three guys.