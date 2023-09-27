Who Is THAT?! 4Seazonz

The amount of creative talent that Dayton has is staggering, considering it’s a relatively small city. After doing my usual cultural sleuthing work (talking with local people in the know, casing the ‘net), I recently came across the incredible music of rapper/R&B singer 4Seazonz. Folks, you need to give this young man a listen.

He’s dropped several songs in the past few years, and his standout track is Dance You Do. It’s a sing-song rap cut that only really talented artists can pull off…4Seazonz knocks in out of the park. Dance You Do could easily be a Top 10 Billboard pop hit right now. If you dig Dance You Do, check out 4Seazonz other cuts on his YouTube page.

If Dayton had the media/music industry infrastructure that Atlanta has, many of this region’s recording artists would’ve been stars years ago. Unfortunately, Dayton doesn’t so it’s hard for local talent to get the word out about themselves, although 4Seazonz is trying. Hopefully, with this article, and some social noise, the message should be heard loud and clear…4Seazonz is the truth.