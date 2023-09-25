‘Cult Movie Monday’ kicks off this week at The Neon

Starting tonight, you can experience the new Cult Movie Monday event at 7:30pm in downtown Dayton at The Neon. From its own website, the show is described as a “mini film fest every Monday”.

For more details, Brian Johnson, Cult Movie Monday partner and producer explained the basics of the event: “Cult movies are just so much fun to experience in a theater environment with a group of people. If we’re viewing a campy horror film or hosting a rare screening of a documentary, the experience is better in a theater. I am incredibly excited to be partnering with Victor Bonacore and Ky Heart (aka Ky Totten), who are both working to curate and present the screenings, building up a ‘small film fest’ experience with local short screenings, director Q&As, and immersive content before and after each film, each week.”

I spoke to Johnson, Bonacore, and Heart about the festival. Our convo is below.

GS: How did the idea for ‘Cult Movie Monday’ come about?

BJ (Brian Johnson): Victor Bonacore and myself have worked on a number of projects over the years and have thought about doing a curated cult movie night for sometime now. The timing seemed really strong with there being a local theater resurgence as well as heading into the Fall and Holiday seasons. After a few planning meetings with Jonathan at The Neon we were able to secure a presenting sponsor to help fund starting this series up. We're so excited to finally be launching this and bringing this new programing to Monday's in Downtown Dayton.

VB (Victor Bonacore): I was working for another theater and was trying to bring in cooler stuff and widen the audience and demographic, and they just wanted to focus on safer films and boring Hollywood stuff that would keep their safe image. I started talking to Brian at Level Up about my frustrations and wanting to bring cool stuff to the Dayton area, cause this area is filled with cool people.

KH (Ky Heart): Victor and Brian approached me with this idea. I was immediately on board. I think it could really thrive here in Dayton. Especially at a local institution like The Neon.

GS: How were the movies that will be screen picked? What about these six films were special?

BJ: All of the film curation is done by Victor Bonacore. He's experienced in the industry with a focus on the Cult Cinema community as well as having produced a full length film, Thrust. We're so excited to see which films he picks on going for the series but I am already very excited about everything we have planned.

VB: Well first we figured out the theme for the month. I mean October is perfect to start things up, so I wanted to do all cult films and indie stuff that represents Halloween but also are underappreciated and deserve a wider audience. We did decide to do a kick off show on September 25th with Deadbeat At Dawn because it was shot all in Dayton in the 80s by local filmmaker Jim Vanbebber. The movie is the movie you think about when you think of Dayton and it just made sense to do it.

The films are all special. Donnie Darko is a modern day cult classic. I saw it on VHS when it quietly was released over 15 years ago and it still holds up, it's the only non horror film. The Barn is much more independent but deserves to be seen in a theater, it's very ambitious and bloody and is very much Halloween themed. Trick or Treat is pure 80s heavy metal heaven. It's the oldest of the bunch but the heaviest, pun intended. WNUF Halloween Special is another independent film made to feel like a shot on VHS public access, and especially filled with faux commercials and gags. It's another modern day cult classic that has already garnished a successful sequel. It's great fun, and we just love putting over young, indie directors. MAY is an incredibly underrated film with incredible performances by Angela Bettis, Anna Faris and Jeremy Sisto and has music from local legends The Breeders! All these films are very rarely screened and will be incredible on the big screen and with an audience!

KT: Victor is our film curator! He’s got such a passion for cinema and cult films - he’s got hundreds in mind for the future of this series!

GS: I see that there will be directors of films that will attend for Q&A's. Are all the directors for each film expected to attend?

BJ: We're working hard to make each Monday's event have a "Mini-film fest" vibe. When possible, we love getting director, artist, or actor interviews but we also want to showcase related and local shorts, and other themed content.

VB: We are going to try to bring in either the filmmakers and or stars of each respective film, and if some are too far and are unavailable to make it we will be conducting Zoom Q&A's and exclusive introductions. We'll also be playing local short films before some of the features and bringing in those artists too.

KH: We’re hoping to have entertainment and programming for each film, not necessarily a Q&A or guest speaker every time, but at least something special for each film!

GS: October has an appropriate Halloween theme. In the coming months of Cult Movie Monday, what other themes and movies will we see? Can you give us information? Hints?

VB: Yes, October is all Halloween and mostly horror, because ‘tis the season. So for November, the theme is Killer Birds, to go with turkey day! Maybe a Birdemic, maybe a killer chicken? And December might have some killer Santa's!

KH: We’ve got some really excellent themes coming up. The holiday season is approaching, so expect some themes along those lines in the coming months!

GS: Ultimately, who do you think will enjoy this festival?

BJ: I think this series is perfect for film lovers, theater lovers, people who are interested in and support local independent arts, and people looking for something to do on a Monday.

VB: We're hoping everyone! Horror fans, cult fans, people that want to kick off their week with fun, entertaining cinema!

KH: I think this film series is for everyone! Cult movies have a following on their own, and we’re hoping to bring those people out to see the films, but we’re also hoping to reach anyone who loves going to the movies and experiencing a great time with an audience beside them. It’s going to be a lot of fun!

Tonight’s (and for the rest of October) event details:

A weekly mini film fest every Monday at The Neon celebrating cult films with additional director Q&As, local shorts, and more.

The Neon

130 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402

Sponsored by The Local 937 - A new sandwich cafe coming to St. Anne's Hill in Mid Oct 2023

Announced Screenings:

(All showtimes start at 7:30pm)

Deadbeat At Dawn - Sept 25

Donnie Darko - Oct 2nd

The Barn - Oct 9th

Trick or Treat - Oct 16th

WNUF Halloween Special - Oct 23rd

"May" - Oct 30th

Ticket Prices

Single ticket at the door - $14

Single ticket in advance - $11

Six ticket pack for a single show - $53

Month Pass - $38 (Initial month pass is good for entry to all six announced shows)

