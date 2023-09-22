What's Great in Dayton: September 22 - 28, 2023

Pretzel Fest: The Germantown Pretzel Festival is Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the diverse selection of food, unique crafts, rides, and live entertainment – not to mention pretzels! This family-friendly festival provides a great opportunity to take in the sights of historical Germantown.

Oktoberfest: The Dayton Art Institute's Oktoberfest is also on Saturday and Sunday. It features live music, family activities, outstanding artisans, delicious food, a Weingarten, and of course an amazing selection of more than 50 craft and international beers! Live music is featured on two stages throughout the weekend.

Celebrate independent film: Dayton Independent Film Festival (presented by The University of Dayton) is at THE NEON this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There will be many short films, a feature length documentary, a pitch contest and more.

This is Tom Jones! At the Human Race Theatre is This is Tom Jones! Henry Fielding’s heart-throbbing masterpiece meets the frenzied mop-top sounds of the 1960s known as the British Invasion. Aristocrats, wenches, and scalawags, abound in this bawdy and rollicking romp through the back roads and bedchambers of England. It finishes up Sunday.

Winter warmth: You can donate new or gently worn coats and winter accessories to help families in need across the Miami Valley. It's Coats for Kids and collection barrels available now through October 13.