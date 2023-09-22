© 2023 WYSO
What's Great in Dayton: September 22 - 28, 2023

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published September 22, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
The Dayton Art Institute's annual Oktoberfest is this weekend.
Tom Gilliam
/
via Dayton Art Institute
Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

Pretzel Fest: The Germantown Pretzel Festival is Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the diverse selection of food, unique crafts, rides, and live entertainment – not to mention pretzels! This family-friendly festival provides a great opportunity to take in the sights of historical Germantown.

Oktoberfest: The Dayton Art Institute's Oktoberfest is also on Saturday and Sunday. It features live music, family activities, outstanding artisans, delicious food, a Weingarten, and of course an amazing selection of more than 50 craft and international beers! Live music is featured on two stages throughout the weekend.

Celebrate independent film: Dayton Independent Film Festival (presented by The University of Dayton) is at THE NEON this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There will be many short films, a feature length documentary, a pitch contest and more.

This is Tom Jones! At the Human Race Theatre is This is Tom Jones! Henry Fielding’s heart-throbbing masterpiece meets the frenzied mop-top sounds of the 1960s known as the British Invasion. Aristocrats, wenches, and scalawags, abound in this bawdy and rollicking romp through the back roads and bedchambers of England. It finishes up Sunday.

Winter warmth: You can donate new or gently worn coats and winter accessories to help families in need across the Miami Valley. It's Coats for Kids and collection barrels available now through October 13.

Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
