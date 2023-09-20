Who is THAT?! Dj jMac

I am not really an EDM (Electronic Dance Music) fan. I dig it at times. When I do like it, I try to remember the song, artist, or, in this case, the DJ I heard spin it. A DJ I’ve just recently found out about that I think is really good is Dj jMac.

The Columbus, Ohio turntable wizard’s bio tells us:

“After a lifelong love affair with music, Dj jMac aka Jeremy MacDonald, stepped behind the decks in 2011 and has quickly risen to the top of the EDM scene in the Midwest. jMac has been bringing his unique sound to the masses and has been getting incredibly positive feedback. jMac loves to perform and you can see it every time he plays, he always delivers a high energy set and keeps the crowd guessing on what song he will drop next. He has a gift for picking the right song at the right time and always performs on the fly with his crowd in mind. His performances are uplifting and his choice of music always seems to hit the spot. He has a diverse musical taste that spans from Rock and Roll to 80’s new wave to the newest Top 40 or EDM song. One of the many unique things about jMac is that he truly loves vocals and weaves them in and out of his sets flawlessly. jMac keeps his finger on the pulse of what’s hot and what’s not and always delivers for his fans. jMac’s attitude is infectious and he is always positive, professional and is always prepared to put on the best show possible. His fans adore him and constantly comment on his uplifting, high energy performances.”

What I can tell you is that his mixes are hot. Check out his latest live mix:

…and check out this YouTube mix.

I’m not a dance music kind of guy, but I am a music guy, and jMac spins some great tunes. That’s all you need to get the party started. You don’t need to be an EDM fan to know that.