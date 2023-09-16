Who is THAT?! Nathan Fox

Usually, when I profile a local talent, they have an original song that they’ve created. If it’s a standout single, I will write about it. I normally don’t write about artists or bands that don’t have their own music (singles, EP’s, full length albums), or people that do covers (only).

Well, at times exceptions need to be made. Because sometimes, I come across someone that blows my mind and my own rules out of the water. And that someone is Nathan Fox.

I came across Fox on social media. Well, his most recent video. In the vid, the Miami Valley-based singer covers Ray Charles’ Georgia on My Mind. Correction...he vaporizes Georgia on My Mind. If you’re skeptical of what I just wrote, check it out for yourself below:

Amazing, isn't he? Now, go ahead and play the video again. It’s cool.

With a voice like his, a lot of people are going to be talking about him really soon. Everywhere.

