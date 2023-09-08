New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Mumble Rap'

If you’re a real rap music fan, then you know that the hot debate among rap heads currently is about the quality of the music. One of the biggest targets of derision from long-time fans of the genre is the most recent ‘strain’ of the music snarkily called mumble rap. Mumble rap is defined by Urban Dictionary as:

“Rappers that make music with lyrics very difficult to understand or rappers that make a song with very basic lyrics and use adlibs(ay,yuh) to make it sound dope.”

For every rap fan that hates mumble rap, there seems to be just as many actual rappers that feel the same way. One of these MC’s is Dayton native Royal Curry. He shows his disdain for it with his awesome recent single titled…Mumble Rap. The song is a brilliant takedown of modern (bad) rap music, and the video is a clever send up of rap music tropes. If you don’t believe there are any young rap virtuosos left, check out Curry’s flow. It’s nasty.

You can also check out other songs of Curry’s here. This guy is special. And, he’s deserving of real media exposure. Let’s start here.