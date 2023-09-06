New Hits from Ohio artists: 'John Brown’s Body'

Micah Kesserling is, in his own words, an “Award-winning Appalachia Country Blues singer/songwriter from the Hocking Hills of Ohio.” He’s also a true talent. You can hear it on his latest single, his version of the classic Civil War marching song John Brown’s Body. It’s a stirring but bluesy re-imagining of the tune, and it’s a knockout.

Kesserling has been making music and touring for years (he performed in Yellow Springs earlier this month). You can check out his current touring schedule here and the rest of his music here. Don’t forget to listen to John Brown’s Body below (via the Spotify link). Micah Kesserling’s blues…are gold.

