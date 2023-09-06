© 2023 WYSO
New Hits from Ohio artists: 'John Brown’s Body'

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published September 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT
contributed

Micah Kesserling is, in his own words, an “Award-winning Appalachia Country Blues singer/songwriter from the Hocking Hills of Ohio.” He’s also a true talent. You can hear it on his latest single, his version of the classic Civil War marching song John Brown’s Body. It’s a stirring but bluesy re-imagining of the tune, and it’s a knockout.

Kesserling has been making music and touring for years (he performed in Yellow Springs earlier this month). You can check out his current touring schedule here and the rest of his music here. Don’t forget to listen to John Brown’s Body below (via the Spotify link). Micah Kesserling’s blues…are gold.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
