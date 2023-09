The Six Million Dollar Man wore a mustache? Was Fonzie Loves Pinky an actual television show? What in the world was Future Cop? And, did anyone really watch Eight is Enough? These are the pressing questions you’ll ask yourself when you watch this video of ABC (now WKEF-TV 22 in Dayton) commercials from 1977 evening telecasts, courtesy of YouTube user Craig’s Daybook.

And what in the !@#* was Blansky’s Beauties?