What's Great in Dayton: September 1 - 7, 2023

First Friday: The beginning of September starts with a bang in downtown Dayton with First Friday.

A Special Exhibit: The Dayton Society of Artists has a gallery titled "The Story of Foster Care, Volume 2." It's about the intersection of foster care and human trafficking and contains content that may be emotionally difficult to read. This weekend only.

AlterFest: The AlterFest is this weekend at Alter High School. Rides and games all weekend. Friday, 7pm to midnight; Saturday noon to midnight; Sunday, 1pm to midnight.

Holiday at Home: In Kettering is the Holiday at Home 2023! The Labor Day Weekend festival with fun activities, bands, food, arts and crafts, a 5K run, and a VW car show. Monday is the annual Labor Day Parade.

A Bluegrass Celebration: Cab Grass is a celebration of Bluegrass and Americana music. Go to The Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday from 1pm to midnight.

Reggae Fest: Groove with the music and live in the reggae moment on Sunday from 1 to 9pm. It's at Levitt Pavilion. This free concert features several live bands along with many food and merchandise vendors. Blankets and lawn chairs welcome.

Live music at the Levitt: The Levitt Pavilion is in downtown Dayton across from the Dayton Convention Center. They have concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm and there is no cost…there are only two weeks left.