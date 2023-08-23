Photos: Local musicians take to the roof of Yellow Cab to celebrate the Beatles

August 18 and 19, 2023 marked the fifth time local musicians took to the rooftop of downtown Dayton's Yellow Cab Tavern in celebration of the Beatles.

Come Together featured performances from Nathan Peters, Patrick Himes, Kent Montgomery, Seth Gilliam, Brian Hoeflich and Brian Greaney, joined by a horn section and, new this year, a string section. Ground-level concertgoers enjoyed music, food and drink along with an afterparty featuring WYSO's own Evan Miller and DJ Payday.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the second day of the event for us. A portion of the proceeds from Come Together benefits WYSO.

